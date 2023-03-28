Chepauk goes crazy as Dhoni gears up for IPL 2023 | Video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned ahead of IPL 2023. The 41-year-old sent the CSK fans into a frenzy as he came out to bat at Chepauk on Monday evening.

The home crowd went crazy as Dhoni smashed a couple of big sixes during the practice session. CSK took to the social media to share the video of Dhoni's batting.

This IPL is expected to be Dhoni's swansong.

CSK take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles.