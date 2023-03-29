Kane Williamson foresees leadership roles for Shubman Gill

New Delhi: New Zealand's batting mainstay Kane Williamson sees leadership roles for India and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill in the future, calling him a "special player".

"He had an incredible year, but you could always see that it was only a matter of time, the quality that he has, and that we have seen for a few years now," Williamson said on Wednesday.

"And just to have those experiences that you need to have as a young, extremely talented player and really put it together on the international stage and endorsed obviously in the IPL as well, like I say, it was a matter of time."

Asked if he looks at Gill as a future leader, the New Zealander responded in the positive.

"Yeah, most probably, I've only really just seen Shubman, played against them for a few years. And you could see the quality that he has, he's a really strong competitor as well.

"So I'm sure he would be learning a lot from a number of leaders that he's been able to play under for a few years. He has a great understanding of the game. So, I suppose naturally, there might be leadership positions that might come his way."