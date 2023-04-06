IPL 2023: Thakur, Rinku, Gurbaz lift KKR to 204/7

Kolkata: Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and all-rounder Shardul Thakur's aggressive fifties lifted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 204/7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here on Thursday.

David Willey struck twin blows after RCB captain Faf du Plesssis won the toss and put KKR in to bat. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer fell for three, while Mandeep Singh departed for a first-ball duck.

KKR captain Nitish Rana too did not last long as he was dismissed by offie Michael Bracewell for one.

Gurbaz made 57off 44, with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Shakur Thakur plays a big shot. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Thakur came to KKR's rescue after leggie Karn Sharma struck twice in as many balls to send back Gurbaz and Andre Russell.

Thakur added 103 for the sixth wicket along with Rinku Singh after KKR had slipped to 89/5 in the 12th over.

Thakur scored his maiden IPL fifty off just 20 balls. His 29-ball 68 was studded with nine fours and three sixes, while southpaw Rinku chipped in with a 33-ball 46.