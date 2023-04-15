Alappuzha clinch NSK Trophy State T20 Championship

Alappuzha beat Thiruvananthapuram by 24 runs to emerge champions in the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Saturday.



Nikhil M top-scored with a 41-ball 66 as Alappuzha made 191/7 after being put in to bat. Anand Sagar scored 44 off 39 balls, while Akash C Pilliai chipped in with a 17-ball 29.

Thiruvananthapuram were bowled out for 167 in reply. Pacer Harikrishnan M U claimed 4/24, including a maiden.

Brief scores: Alappuzha 191/7 in 20 overs (Nikhil M 66, Anand Sagar 44, Akash C Pillai 29; Biju Narayanan 3/35, Fanoos 2/33) bt Thiruvananthapuram 167 all out in 20 overs (Ananthakrishnan J 37, Krishna Prasad 35; Harikrishnan M U 4/24).

Man of the Final: Nikhli M