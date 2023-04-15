IPL 2023: RCB make 174/6 against Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 174/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli top-scored with a fine 50, while captain Faf du Plessis made 22. The two added 42 for the first wicket.

Kohli hit six fours and a six in his 34-ball knock.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Delhi bowlers with figures of 2/23 from his four overs. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh claimed 2/18 from his two overs.

Virat Kohli in action against Delhi Capitals. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Earlier, Delhi captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl.



Medium-pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar is making his IPL debut for RCB.



Marsh returned for Delhi in place of Rovman Powell.

Delhi have lost all fours of their games and are in the last spot. RCB, on the other hands, have won one and lost two.

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.