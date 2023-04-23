IPL 2023: CSK thump KKR, jump to top spot

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs to jump to top spot in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, here on Sunday.

Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide CSK to an imposing 235/4 after being asked to bat. Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK's scoring rate high.

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to the cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR's lone bright spot in the bowling department.

KKR could manage 186/8 in their reply.

Jason Roy made a quickfire 26-ball 61, while Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 33-ball 53 but it was not enough to chase down the mammoth target.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43) picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Earlier, a transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm as CSK made an imposing 235/4.

Long perceived as a Test batter, the 34-year-old dished out some never-seen scoop shots, ruthless pulls laced with his signature drives, en route to his second fifty of the season.

Ajinkya Rahane played a special knock. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Overall, he smashed sixes fours and five sixes in his 29-ball knock that came with a 244-plus strike rate. His fifty came of just 24 balls. His tournament strike-rate among specialist batters, who have faced a minimum of 100 balls, is just a shade below 190.

In all, CSK batters hit 18 sixes, exposing the plight of the KKR bowlers.

On a day, the Eden immersed in a sea of yellow, KKR bowlers ran for covers with Kiwi opener Conway once again leading the charge with a 40-ball-56, his fourth half-century of the season.

Conway once again found a fine ally in Ruturaj Gaikwad (35, 20b) as the duo put together 73-run (45b) for the opening wicket, before Rahane unleashed his fury in his new avatar.

There was a brief solace for KKR when the spin duo of Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Conway and Gaikwad respectively in the space of 37 runs.

With CSK run-rate going under-nine an over, Dube (50; 21b, 2x4, 5x6) and Rahane seized the momentum with an 85-run partnership off just 32 balls.

Shivam Dube plays a big shot. Photo: Twitter@IPL

The duo hit four sixes, and a boundary in a row to step up the run rate.

It was Dube who broke free against Varun Chakravarthy en route to his 20-ball fifty.

Rahane then took his India teammate Umesh Yadav to the cleaners with two sixes, including a scoop, following it up with an elegant cover drive.

KKR's baffling team combination strategy in benching Shardul Thakur and handing debut to David Wiese backfired.



Kulwant Khejroliya, who was brought in place of Thakur, took two wickets but leaked 44 runs in his two overs.



Sunil Narine was also a big let down for KKR as he conceded 23 runs from two overs without taking any wicket.

