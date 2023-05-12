Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL ton powers Mumbai Indians to 218/5

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden IPL century (103 not out) to power Mumbai Indians to 218/5, their fourth consecutive 200-plus score, against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

While Suryakumar played a blinder of an innings during his 49-ball knock, studded with 11 fours and six sixes, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for MI after being put in to bat, which negated the damage caused by Rashid Khan (4/30).

India and MI skipper Rohit could not convert his start but appeared to be getting back to his usual self at the crease, hitting a few exquisite shots in his 61-run opening stand in the powerplay with Ishan Kishan (31) to lay the platform for a big total.



Rohit got off to a rapid start with two fours, but the highlight was a six over backward square leg, collecting 14 off Mohit Sharma's (1/43) first over.



Rashid, who took his overall wickets tally to 23 to top the bowling chart, jolted MI right after the powerplay to have Rohit caught in the first slip for an 18-ball 29, which included three fours and a couple of sixes.



The second breakthrough came four balls later, with the Afghan leg-spinner trapping Kishan LBW.



Rashid continued to make inroads as he had Nehal Wadhera (15) chop one onto his wickets, but MI's acceleration was enough to take them to 96 for three at halfway mark.



Suryakumar and Vinod then took the attack to Mohammed Shami (0/53), hitting him for 15 runs in the 13th over, before the two batters smacked Alzarri Joseph for a six each in the 12th.



Vishnu perished in the 16th over as he hit a full toss off Mohit to be dismissed for a fine 30 off 20 balls (2x4s, 2x6s), having put on a 42-ball 65 for the fourth wicket with Suryakumar.



Rashid, however, kept chipping away as he snapped the key wicket of Tim David (5) in the 17th over, taking an easy return catch for his fourth wicket in the game.



Rashid Khan, left, was the pick of the GT bowlers. Photo: Twitter@IPL

But Suryakumar continued with his barrage of shots from the other end, hitting Mohit for 20 runs in the 18th over with three fours and a six and brought up his first century of IPL career with a six off the last ball of the innings.



In the process, Suryakumar also put on another 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Cameron Green (3 not out), which came off only 18 balls.

