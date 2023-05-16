Malayalam
IPL: LSG beat MI by 5 runs

Published: May 16, 2023 10:07 PM IST Updated: May 16, 2023 11:51 PM IST
LSG bowler Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of MI batter Suryakumar Yadav during the match. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Lucknow: The Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in a crucial IPL game to inch closer to the playoffs here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Marcus Stoinis hit a whirlwind 89 off 47 balls to power Lucknow Super Giants to a challenging 177 for 3.

In reply, Ishan Kishan made a 39-ball 59 and added 90 with Rohit Sharma (37) but once they departed, MI could only manage 172 for 5 in the end.

Earlier, LSG were 35 for 3 in 6.1 overs but Stoinis and Krunal Pandya (49) lifted the team to 117 for 3 with an 82-run fourth wicket stand, which remained unfinished after the skipper retired hurt after hobbling to a single.

Jason Behrendorff (2/30) and Piyush Chawla (1/26) were among the wickets.

LSG batter Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the match between Mumbai Indians, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photo: PTI

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Yash Thakur (2/40) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 177 for 3 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 89 not out; Jason Behrendorff 2/30).

Mumbai Indians: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 59; Ravi Bishnoi 2/26).

