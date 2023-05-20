Malayalam
IPL 2023: KKR put LSG in to bat

PTI
Published: May 20, 2023 07:39 PM IST
KKR
KKR players celebrate a wicket. File photo: Twitter@IPL
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after winning the toss in their IPL match here on Saturday.

There was no change in the KKR line-up, while LSG brought in Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham for Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh respectively in the two changes to their playing XI.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (capt), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. 

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan.

