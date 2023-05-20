Malayalam
Sports

Warner imitates Jadeja's sword celebration | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 07:07 PM IST Updated: May 20, 2023 07:24 PM IST
Warner imitates Jadeja's sword celebration
Warner dares Jadeja to have a shy at the stumps. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi  on Saturday witnessed a hilarious moment. 

DC skipper David Warner and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were in the thick of action.

Warner attempted a second run and Ajinkya Rahane deliberately threw the ball wide of the stumps at the non-striker's end. Jadeja backed up and Warner again dared the fielder to have a shy at the stumps as he stood outside the crease.

Jadeja got ready to aim at the stumps but did not release the ball. Warner then broke into Jadeja's customary sword celebration much to the amusement of the crowd.

