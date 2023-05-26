IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gill's blistering ton powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill continued his merry run as Gujarat Titans (GT) amassed 233/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

Gill notched up his third century of the season to fire GT to a formidable total after being put in to bat.

Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (18) added 54 for the opening wicket. Gill was dropped on 30 by Tim David off Chris Jordan's bowling.

Gill and B Sai Sudarshan (43) put on 138 for the second wicket.

Gill brought up his hundred off 49 balls. He was finally caught by David off Akash Madhwal's bowling for 129.

He hit seven fours and 10 sixes in his 60-ball blitzkrieg.

Sudharsan retired out on 43 off 31 balls.

Jason Behrendorff, who gave away only 28 runs off his four overs, was the pick of the MI bowlers.

Earlier, the toss was delayed by 45 minutes due to wet outfield.



The winners will meet Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's final.

The teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

