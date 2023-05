Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill put on a show against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 here on Friday.



The opener smashed 129 off 60 balls to power Titans to 233/3.

Gill, who brought up his third hundred of the season, smashed seven fours and 10 sixes in his blistering knock. 

Among his 10 sixes, one shot stood out.

Gill stepped out to medium-pacer Cameron Green and then played a short-arm jab to clear the ropes with ease.