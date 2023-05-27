CSK's record in IPL finals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an unprecedented 10 IPL finals. Dhoni & Co. will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



A win on Sunday will help CSK draw level with Mumbai Indians for the most number of titles (five).

Dhoni, who has been at the helm of CSK for the most part from the inaugural edition in 2008, is widely expected to retire from IPL after this edition.

CSK in past finals

1. 2008 CSK lost to RR by 3 wickets

2. 2010 CSK beat MI by 22 runs

3. 2011 CSK beat RCB 58 by runs

4. 2012 CSK lost to KKR by 5 wickets

5. 2013 CSK lost to MI by 23 runs

6. 2015 CSK lost to MI by 41 runs

7. 2018 CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets

8. 2019 CSK lost to MI by 1 run

9. 2021 CSK beat KKR by 27 runs