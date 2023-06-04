Ruturaj Gaikwad ties the knot with long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar | Photos

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad married his long-term girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday.



Gaikwad, who played a key role in Chennai Super Kings' recent IPL triumph, had pulled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia to get married.

Gaikwad was one of the standbys and was replaced by Mumbai youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the WTC final. The summit clash takes place at The Oval from Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Maharashtra batter has featured in a lone ODI and 9 T20Is for Team India.

The pictures of the wedding ceremony were shared on social media by Gaikwad and CSK.