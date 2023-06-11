Natarajan announces opening of own cricket stadium

Chennai: Indian left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has announced that his cricket stadium, Natarajan Cricket Ground, will be opened on June 23 at his hometown Chinnappampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.



Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will be the chief guest at the event. The inauguration of the cricket ground is scheduled at 9.30 am.

Chennai Super Kings, Chief Executive Officer, Kasi Viswanathan and filmstar Yogi Babu will also be present on the occasion.

Natarajan in a Twitter post on Saturday said, "Extremely delighted to announce the opening of my dream-come-true project 'Natarajan Cricket Ground' on June 23, 2023 at Chinnappampatti, Salem district."

— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) June 10, 2023

Natarajan, a fast bowler from Chinnappampatti village, has come up the hard way and has played for India in one Test, two One-Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals.

He is a regular at the Indian Premier League and has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the Tamil Premier League, he plays for Ballsy Trichy.