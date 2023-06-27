Please don’t forget: Kishan has a request for Gill

New Delhi: Stylish Indian batter Shubman Gill recently went to Parc des Princes, the home-ground of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, where he also got the team’s jersey with his name on the back.



Gill uploaded a video on Instagram and thanked the football club for the gesture. The young opener wrote “Tour le parc des princes.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made request to his Indian teammate in response. He asked Gill to bring the PSG jersey to the West Indies.

Kishan wrote, “Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro. Please dont forget. Was looking for it everywhere.”

India are scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day-Internationals, and a five-match T20 International series against West Indies, starting with the Test series on July 12.