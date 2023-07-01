West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

Two-time winners West Indies will not play in the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time after a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, restricting West Indies to 181 all out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in nine overs.

Scotland trump the West Indies and the two-time champions are out of contention to reach #CWC23 😱#SCOvWI: https://t.co/D0FGi8lXDh pic.twitter.com/zQ0LVGYKCE — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2023

Scotland chased down their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen struck 69 and opener Matthew Cross was unbeaten on 74.

It is a first success for Scotland over the West Indies in ODI cricket and could not have come at a better time for them.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

Scotland’s win moves them to four points and remain in contention with fixtures against Zimbabwe and Netherlands to come.

The top two teams in the Super Six table qualify for the World Cup, which will be staged in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19.

West Indies won the first two tournaments, played in 1975 and 1979, and were losing finalists in the third.