Doordarshan to telecast India’s tour of West Indies

IANS
Published: July 05, 2023 01:54 PM IST
Team India
India will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note. File photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk
Cricket

Mumbai: Doordarshan (DD) will telecast India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

The T20Is and ODI series will be telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English.

This will be the first time India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be among the names to watch out for while young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform. 

