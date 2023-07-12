Malayalam
1st Test: Ashwin bags fifer, Windies bowled out for 150 on day one

PTI
Published: July 12, 2023 08:34 PM IST Updated: July 13, 2023 01:17 AM IST
CRICKET-WINDIES-INDIA-TEST1
Ravichandran Ashwin (right) and Virat Kohli of India celebrate the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph of West Indies during day one of the First Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/Randy Brooks
Topic | Cricket

Roseau: Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets between them as the hosts West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Making a comeback after his snub in the World Test Championship final, the premier Indian off-spinner Ashwin returned with 5/60, his 33rd five-wicket haul and fourth against the West Indies, as the hosts folded less than half-an-hour after tea.

In the process, Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 International wickets across formats.

He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone across formats.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) struck in the fourth over after tea when he trapped Kemar Roach LBW with a successful review.

Alick Athanaze (47) was the only bright spot for the Windies but only to miss a fifty on debut, dismissed by Ashwin three runs shy of the milestone.

Rest of the WI batter failed to apply themselves after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

Brief scores: West Indies 1st Innings 150 in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ashwin 5/60) vs India

