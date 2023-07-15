Malayalam
Langer replaces Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

Reuters
Published: July 15, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Langer
Langer guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. File Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Australian coach Justin Langer will replace Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said.

Flower departs after two years in charge during which Lucknow made the playoffs and finished third on both occasions.

"Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL," former Australia Test batsman Langer said in a team statement.

"We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Langer, the coach when Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021, he stepped down from that role in 2022, rejecting a short-term extension offer.

Under him, Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash title three times.

Franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said: "I have enjoyed my interactions with Justin Langer. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression and a lot of clarity."

