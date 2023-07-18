Malayalam
West Indies bring in Sinclair in place of Reifer for final Test

Published: July 18, 2023 11:01 AM IST Updated: July 18, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Off-spinning all-rounder Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals.
West Indies reinforced their spin department by bringing in uncapped all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of Raymon Reifer for the second and final Test against India beginning in Port of Spain on Thursday.

The hosts rolled out a turning track for the opening Test in Roseau, which backfired as India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 17 of the 20 wickets between them to set up victory inside three days.

West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican sent down 45 overs alone while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bowled 16 to claim one wicket apiece.

Part-time spinners Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze and Jermaine Blackwood were among the nine bowlers West Indies used in the only time India batted at Windsor Park.

Off-spinning all-rounder Sinclair has played 13 limited-overs internationals and could make his long format debut in what would be the 100th Test between India and the West Indies.

Reifer, a fast-bowling all-rounder, will travel to Trinidad as injury cover.

