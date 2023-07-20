Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ashes: Sensational Crawley ton gives England hope of levelling series

Reuters
Published: July 20, 2023 06:06 PM IST Updated: July 20, 2023 11:49 PM IST
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-AUS
England's Zak Crawley celebrates after reaching his century. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Topic | Cricket

Manchester: A sensational 189 from opener Zak Crawley helped England reach a superb 384-4 on a remarkable second day of the fourth Ashes Test on Thursday, with the hosts storming past Australia's first-innings total to lead by 67.

With the weekend weather forecast promising rain, England know they are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series and they produced a blistering display of aggressive shot-making that was too hot for a shellshocked Australia.

After taking the final two wickets to bowl Australia out for 317 at the start of the day, Crawley, ably supported by Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (84), became the series' top runscorer with his huge knock.

England's hero from the last test, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes kept the boundaries flowing to extend the lead and they will look to ramp things up even more on Friday as England look to secure a quick-fire success.

Chris Woakes
Chris Woakes celebrates his five-wicket haul. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.