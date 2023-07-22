Second Test: Kohli hits ton, India all out for 438 at tea

Port of Spain: India were all out for 438 before tea was taken on the second day of the second Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Ravichandra Ashwin struck a fine 56 off 78 balls and he was the last Indian batsman to be dismissed.

Earlier, star batter Virat Kohli struck his 76th international hundred on his 500th match as India reached 373 for 6 at lunch.

Kohli, who began the day on 87, hit his 29th Test century before getting run out for 121 off 206 balls. Ravindra Jadeja made 61 off 152 balls.

India had added 85 runs in 24 overs in the morning session after resuming the day at 288 for 4.

On the first day on Thursday, captain Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) had struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings 438 in 128 overs (Virat Kohli 121, Ravindra Jadeja 61; Ravichandran Ashwin 56; Kemar Roach 3/104, Jomel Warrican 3/89)