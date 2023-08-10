World Cup: ICC reschedules nine matches; India-Pak game on Oct 14

The blockbuster India v/s Pakistan clash is one of nine matches to be rescheduled for the 50-over World Cup later this year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale on August 25.

The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

But the Indian cricket board's secretary Jay Shah said last month that there would be changes after other boards wrote in requesting changes due to "logistical challenges".

The India v/s Pakistan game was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad but the arch rivals will now face off on October 14 at the same venue.

"Tickets for the World Cup will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news," the ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game."

The World Cup in India runs from October 5 to November 19.

Matches rescheduled

Oct 10: England v/s Bangladesh – Dharamsala

Oct 10: Pakistan v/s Sri Lanka – Hyderabad

Oct 12: Australia v/s South Africa – Lucknow

Oct 13: New Zealand v/s Bangladesh – Chennai

Oct 14: India v/s Pakistan – Ahmedabad

Oct 15: England v/s Afghanistan – Delhi

Nov 11: Australia v/s Bangladesh – Pune

Nov 11: England v/s Pakistan – Kolkata

Nov 12: India v/s Netherlands – Bengaluru