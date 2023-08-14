Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Buchi Babu tournament

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the All India Buchi Babu invitation cricket tournament to be held from August 15 to September 11.



Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Prem and Vinoop Manoharan are the other senior players in the 15-member squad.

M Rajagopal has been named head coach as new Ranji team coach M. Venkataramana will join the side later.

The competition will be played in the four-day format and will be held in the districts of Salem, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.

The tournament returns after a five-year break.

The squad: Sachin Baby (capt), Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Prem, Vinoop Manoharan, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Suresh (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Shoun Roger, Govind Dev D Pai, Ahammed Imran, Akhil Scaria, Fanoos F, Ajith V, Akhin Sathar.