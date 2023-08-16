Malayalam
Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI gain lead over Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 48-ball knock. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

 Tirunelveli: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI gained the first innings lead over Kerala on the second day of their Buchi Babu tournament Group D fixture here on Wednesday.

TNCA XI were 279/6 in response to Kerala's 218 in the four-day contest.

Resuming on 50/0, the home side lost opener Jitendra Kumar in the very first over of the day. Akhil Scaria cleaned up the right-hander for his overnight score of 15.

Next man Shubhang Mishra too did not last long as he was sent back by Fanoos F for 10 with the total on 62. 

Opener Madhava Prasad (72) and captain M Shahrukh Khan (60) added 79 for the third wicket before the latter was castled by left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph. 

Shahrukh smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 48-ball knock.

Off-spinner Vinoop Manoharan dismissed Prasad with the total on 210. His patient 164-ball innings was laced with five fours and a six.

Vinoop and Sijomon accounted for R Ram Aravindh (2) and M Siddharth (1) respectively as TNCA XI slumped to 227/6.

However, Nidhish S Rajagopal (79 batting) and Jhathavedh Subramanyan (12 bating) ensured the home side had a handy lead.

Brief scores: Kerala 218 vs TNCA XI 279/6 in 74 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 79 batting, Madhava Prasad 72, M Shahrukh Khan 60; Vinoop Manoharan 2/34, Sijomon Joseph 2/64).

