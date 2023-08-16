Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz quits international cricket

Karachi: Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.



The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.

"After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!," he said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Riaz was the ninth Pakistan bowler to take a five-for on Test debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.

Riaz also had a famous five-wicket haul against arch-rivals India in the semifinal of 2011 World Cup in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

But for many, the most famous spell from Riaz came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup when he rattled Australia batters, particularly Shane Watson, with a barrage of short-pitch bowling.