Heath Streak is alive: Olonga does a U-turn

New Delhi: After initially reporting the passing of Zimbabwean cricketer Heath Streak, his former teammate Henry Olonga later posted a second update asserting that the cricket legend is alive.

Olonga in his new post said that rumours of Streak's death were greatly exaggerated and that he had heard from him.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga sain in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He also shared a screenshot of his recent conversation with Streak on WhatsApp.

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

It was reported that Streak was undergoing treatment in South Africa after being diagnosed with what friends and close ones described as colon and liver cancer.

It was Olinga's post earlier today, which has now been deleted, initiated rumors and messages regarding Heath Streak's supposed "passing." Which led to several global cricketers taking to social media platform X to express their grief.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga has posted this morning.

Streak was one of Zimbabwe's most recognised players, appearing in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, accumulating 4933 runs and collecting 455 wickets across all forms.

The former Zimbabwe captain was the first cricketer from his country to have scored 1000 runs and taken 100 wickets in Tests, as well as 2000 runs and 2000 wickets in ODIs.

He continues to be Zimbabwe's all-time highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs.