Warner doesn't quite get it 'right' | Video

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was in the thick of things in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India at Indore on Sunday.



Chasing a revised target of 317 in 33 overs after a rain interruption, the left-hander surprised everyone by batting right-handed against Indian off-spinner R Ashwin.

Warner even succeeded in hitting a four off Ashwin. However, the wily Ashwin had the last laugh as he trapped Warner in front of the wicket for 53.

But, TV replays later suggested that Warner had inside edged the ball on to his pads while attempting a reverse sweep. However, both Warner and his batting partner Josh Inglis failed to realise it and did not take the review.

One got the impression that while trying to catch Ashwin off guard, Warner himself got confused and perished in the end.

There was no way back for the Aussies once Warner departed as India won the match by 99 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.