Rajkot ODI: Australia on course for huge total

Rajkot: Australia were 188/1 in 25 overs after opting to bat against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added 78 in 8.1 overs. Warne fell for 56 off 34 balls off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna.

Marsh (78) and Steve Smith (52) were at the crease.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.



Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are back in the Australian XI, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is making his ODI debut.

India have taken an unassilable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.