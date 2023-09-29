Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Williamson to miss World Cup opener against England

Reuters
Published: September 29, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Williamson
Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Topic | Cricket

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the opening game of the ICC World Cup against England on Thursday as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the 2019 finalists said on Friday.

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in April, which jeopardised his participation in the showpiece event.

"Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play," coach Gary Stead said.

"His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket.

"We'll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready."

Tom Latham is set to lead New Zealand in what would be a rematch of the 2019 final, which England won via a now-scrapped boundary countback rule.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.