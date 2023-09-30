Malayalam
India-England WC warm-up match abandoned due to rain

Reuters
Published: September 30, 2023 07:33 PM IST
Rain plays spoilsport
Covers placed on the pitch as it rains. Photo: PTI
Torrential rain washed out the warm-up match between hosts India and World Cup champions England in Guwahati on Saturday. 

The rain began shortly after India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat, and it continued to prevent play at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

With the cutoff time for play set at 7.30 pm IST, match officials waited until shortly before 6 pm before pulling the plug on the contest.

England may well not mind, however, after spending nearly 38 hours travelling from London to Guwahati with lengthy layovers in between. They will get a chance to fine-tune their skills with a game against Bangladesh on Monday ahead of their tournament opener on Thursday, where Jos Buttler's side will meet 2019 runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India play the Netherlands on Tuesday before heading into the showpiece event, where they are targeting their third title.

