Asian Games cricket: India win gold after final abandoned

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2023 02:41 PM IST
Team India
India clinched the gold. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Topic | Cricket

Hangzhou: Indian men won the the Asian Games cricket gold on higher seeding after the final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain here on Saturday.

Afghanistan were 112/5 in 18.2 overs when rain stopped play.

The Afghans lost early wickets after being put in to bat by Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

They slumped to 12/3 inside four overs.
Shahidullah Kamal held the innings together with a knock of 49, while captain Gulbadin Naib chipped in with an unbeaten 27. 

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets via DLS method off the last ball to clinch bronze.

