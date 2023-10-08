Why KL Rahul was disappointed on hitting the winning six

K L Rahul starred in India's six-wicket win over Australia in their opening match of the ICC World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.



Rahul joined Virat Kohli in the middle, with India reeling at 2/3 in their chase of 200 on a sluggish wicket at Chepauk.

Rahul produced a chanceless knock to take Indian home with an unbeaten 97 off 115 balls. The stylish right-hander hit eight fours and two sixes.

Rahul added 165 for the fourth wicket along with Kohli (85) to turn the tide in favour of the home side.

However, Rahul was a bit disappointed on missing out on a World Cup ton.

He was on 91 when he the winning shot - a six off Pat Cummins - with India needing five. Rahul was on his haunches after the winning shot and then had a wry smile as he shook hands with the Australian players.

"I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred," Rahul said in the post-match interview.