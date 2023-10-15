ICC World Cup: Afghanistan lose three quick wickets after blazing start

New Delhi: Afghanistan los three quick wickets after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got their team off to a blazing start against England in the ICC World Cup match here on Sunday.

Gurbaz was the more aggreesive batter and he brought up his fifty off 33 balls.

The two added 114 before Ibrahim was caught by Joe Root off Adil Rashid's bowling in the 17th over. He made 28 off 48 balls.

Rahmat Shah was stumped off Rashid for three and off the very next ball Gurbaz was run out for 80.

Gurbaz hit eight fours and four sixes in his 57-ball knock.

The Afghans were 125/3 after 20 overs.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and put Afghanistan in to bat.



England bounced back with a big win over Bangladesh after being outplayed by New Zealand in the inaugural match.

The Afghans on the other hand suffered comprehensive defeats at the hands of Bangladesh and India.

The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.