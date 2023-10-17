Roelof van der Merwe reserves his best for former team South Africa

The Netherlands scripted a sensational 38-run upset win over red-hot South Africa in the ICC World Cup at Dharamsala on Tuesday.



Former South African all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe played a big role in the Dutch's upset win.

The 38-year-old added 64 runs off 37 balls with his captain Scott Edwards for the eighth wicket to take the Dutch to a fighting total. Van der Merwe scored 29 off 19 balls, while Edwards remained unbeaten on 78 off 69 deliveries as the Associate Nation ended up with 245/8 in a match reduced to 43-overs-a-side.

Van der Merwe then took out South African captain Temba Bavuma (16) and Rassie van der Dussen (4) with his left-arm spin bowling. He was unlucky not to get the prized scalp of David Miller as Bas de Leede dropped a catch on the boundary. However, the drop did not prove costly as Miller was bowled for 43 by Logan van Beek.

Van der Merwe returned figures of 2/34 from his quota of nine overs as the Dutch went on to seal a famous win. This was their first win from three games, while South Africa suffered their first reversal in three matches.

The Dutch had eliminated the Proteas from last year's T20 World Cup with a 13-run win.

Van der Merwe had taken a superb catch to cut short Miller's stint at the Adelaide Oval.

It proved to be the turning point of the match as the Proteas lost their way after Miller's dismissal.

Van der Merwe played 13 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the Proteas before moving over to the Netherlands.