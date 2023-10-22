ICC World Cup: Mitchell, Ravindra lift New Zealand to 273

Dharamsala: Daryl Mitchell's hundred and his 159-run third-wicket stand with Rachin Ravindra lifted New Zealand to 273 against India in the ICC World Cup here on Sunday.

Ravindra was dropped on 12 by Ravindra Jadeja off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Opener Devon Conway was caught by Shreyas Iyer off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for a duck.

Shami, playing his first game of the tournament, sent back Will Young for 11 with his very first ball with the total on 19.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Devon Conway. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

It was the Ravindra-Mitchell show from then on. Mitchell too was beneficiary of the Indian fielders' generosity. He was dropped by K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami finally broke the stand by removing Ravindra for 75.

Shami picked up 5/54.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.



India brought in Suryakumar Yadav and Shami in place of the injured Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

India and New Zealand are the two unbeaten sides left in the competition, with four wins each.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult