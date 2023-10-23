Malayalam
ICC World Cup: Pakistan posts 282/7 against Afghanistan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2023 02:01 PM IST Updated: October 23, 2023 06:08 PM IST
India Cricket WCup
Pakistan team in huddle ahead of their match against Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Opting to bat, Pakistan scored 282 for 7 in their World Cup match against Afghanistan here on Monday.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored with 74 off 92 deliveries while opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 58. Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed made 40 each down the order to take the score past 280.
Noor Ahmad was the most successful Afghan bowler with figures of 3/49 while Naveen-ul-Haq chipped in with 2/52.

Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 282 for 7 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 74, Abdullah Shafique 58; Noor Ahmad 3/49, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/52).

