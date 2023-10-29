Big blow for Lanka as Kumara ruled out

Sri Lanka were dealt another injury blow at the World Cup with seamer Lahiru Kumara ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.



Kumara, who produced a match-winning display with figures of 3/35 in Sri Lanka's victory over defending champions England in Bengaluru on Thursday, will be replaced by fellow pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

The 1996 champions, who are fifth in the table with two wins from five matches, will face Afghanistan in a crucial contest at Pune's MCA International Stadium on Monday as they look to push for a semifinal spot.

Sri Lanka have had bad luck with injuries in the tournament, with three replacements coming into the 15-member squad. Chamika Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews earlier came in for regular skipper Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana.