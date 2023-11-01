Ashok Malhotra apologises for 'second-class citizens' remark about Assam team

Mohali: Former Indian cricketer Ashok Malhotra on Wednesday apologised for labelling the Assam players of his time as "second-class citizens".



Malhotra made the remark after Bengal suffered a shock loss to Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarterfinals in Mohali on Tuesday.

Malhotra, who also coached Bengal after his playing days, said on air, "Humare zamane mein Assam ke team ko second-class citizens mana jata thaa (During my playing days, the Assam team was called second-class citizen."

A day later, Malhotra, who played seven Tests and 20 ODIs for the country, issued an unconditional apology on X following an uproar, saying, "I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people's sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening.

"I am sorry. It was totally unintentional and was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology."

Assam captain Riyan Parag notched up his seventh consecutive half-century as his team thrashed Bengal by eight wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals.

After the game, a video of Parag gesturing towards the commentary box went gone viral on social media. Parag had smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 50.

With his gesture, Parag is understood to be conveying that the Assam team today is superior to their Bengal counterparts.

Assan will play Kerala on Thursday (4.30 pm) for a place in the semifinals.