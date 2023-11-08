ICC World Cup: Netherlands strike back with quick wickets against England

Pune: England were 180/5 in 31 overs after opting to bat against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow added 48 for the opening wicket. Off-spinner Aryan Dutt sent back Bairstow for 15.

Malan brought up his fifty off 36 balls. The left-hander was run out for 87. He hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 74-ball knock.

Joe Root made 28, while Harry Brook fell for 11 as England slipped from 133/1 to 164/4.

England captain Jos Buttler's poor run of scores continued as he departed for five.

England made two changes with Gus Atkinson coming in for Mark Wood and Harry Brook replacing Liam Livingstone.

In the Netherlands team, Zulfiqar was replaced by Teja Nidamanuru.

The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.



Netherlands:Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.