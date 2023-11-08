Shami slams former Pakistan player Raza for controversial remarks

New Delhi: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday slammed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his bizarre claims against India of using a different set of balls in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.



Raza while speaking on a Pakistani channel had alleged that India were being given a different set of balls by the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowing them to have better effect than anyone else with the ball.

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowl. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he had further added.

Shami took to Instagram to slam Raza stating that he should have some shame and further added that if Raza did not want to listen to anyone, he should be listening carefully to legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

Earlier Akram also slammed Raza for his comments.

Akram further added that these people (Raza and the panel) had clearly lost their minds.

After India defeated South Africa, Raza made another controversial remark stating, that India have been "manipulating the DRS (Decision Review System)".

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?" Raza had said on ABN.

“The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible,” he had further added.