ICC World Cup: Iyer, KL power India ahead

Bengaluru: India were 284/3 in 40 overs against the Netherlands in their final league match of the ICC World Cup here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill got India off to rollicking start. The two added 100 before Gill (51) was brilliantly caught by Teja Nidamanuru off Paul van Meekeren's bowling. Gill hit three fours and four sixes in his 32-ball knock.

Rohit fell for for 61 off the bowling off Bas de Leede. He hit eight fours and two sixes from 54 balls.

Virat Kohli was castled by Roelof van der Merwe for 51. Kohli hit five fours and a six in his 56-ball innings.

Virat Kohli plays a shot against the Netherlands. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul were at the crease.

India have won all their eight games so far and will meet New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday.



A victory tonight will ensure India's longest winning streak in a single edition of the World Cup.

The Dutch have four points from eight games.

"It's a good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes," said Rohit. "Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament. It makes the job easier as a skipper."

Both teams made no changes to their teams from their previous games.

The Netherlands can climb off the bottom of the table with a victory that could also secure their place in the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan.

"We have been pretty good overall," said Dutch skipper Scott Edwards. "We've had two good wins and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament. We'll have to be at our best today."

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

(With inputs from Reuters)