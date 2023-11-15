ICC World Cup semifinal: Gill retires hurt on 79

Mumbai: Indian opener Shubman Gill retired hurt on 79 due to cramps against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Gill had added 95 with Virat Kohli for the second wicket when he went off the fileld on a sultry day.

Earlier Rohit Sharma hit two fours in the opening over bowled by Trent Boult and smashed a six in Boult's next over. Shubman Gill hit two fours in Tim Southee's opening over.

Indian captain Rohit was brilliantly caught by his opposite number Kane Williamson off Southee's bowling with the total on 71.

Shubman Gill sets off for a run. Photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

Rohit scored 47 off 29 balls, with the help of four fours and as many sixes. He also broke Chris Gayle's record of 49 sixes in World Cup history. Rohit now has 51 sixes in the mega event.

Gil brought up his fifty off 41 balls. Kohli survived a review when he was on nought.

Rohit won the toss and opted to bat.



Both India and New Zealand have fielded an unchanged XI.

Sachin Tendulkar with English football legend David Beckham before the start of the match. Photo: PTI /Manvender Vashist Lav

India topped the league stage with an all-win record, while the Kiwis finished fourth.

New Zealand had stopped India in the semifinals of the last World Cup in 2019.

India emerged winners by four wickets when the two sides met earlier in the league stage.

New Zealand have a 5-4 head-to-head record over India in the World Cup.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.