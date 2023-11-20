Only 2 from World Champions Australia in ICC Team of the Tournament, six from India

Six Indians have been included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Team of the Tournament for the Men's Cricket World Cup.

Australia, which won the World Cup on Sunday defeating hosts India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad, has only two players in the XI announced by ICC.

Glenn Maxwell, who smashed an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan and the fastest World Cup century (off 40 balls) against the Netherlands, has found a place alongside teammate Adam Zampa, who was the champions' leading wicket-taker (23).

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24, features in the list alongside fellow Indians Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, besides Rohit, who has been named the captain of the best XI.

One player each from South Africa (Quinton de Kock), New Zealand (Daryl Mitchell) and Sri Lanka (Dilshan Madushanka) also find spots in the ICC XI.

🇮🇳 x 6

🇦🇺 x 2

🇳🇿 🇿🇦 🇱🇰 x 1



Presenting the #CWC23 Team of the Tournament

ICC Team of the Tournament:

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

Virat Kohli (Ind)

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

KL Rahul (Ind)

Glenn Maxwell (Aus)

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)

Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)

Dilshan Madushanka (SL)

Adam Zampa (Aus)

Mohammed Shami (Ind)