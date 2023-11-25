Hardik Pandya all set to return to Mumbai Indians: report

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is all set to leave Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans to return to Mumbai Indians where he started his journey back in 2015, said a report.

As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, the trade will be in an all-cash deal comprising Mumbai paying Rs 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.) as Pandya's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Pandya stands to earn up to 50 per cent of the transfer fee.

However, sources privy to Titans after growing rumours have claimed that they can't afford losing Pandya after two great seasons. If the deal goes through it will possibly be the biggest player trade in IPL history. Neither franchise has yet made any public comment on the trade though.

Also Pandya will become the third captain to be traded after R Ashwin moved from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals traded Ajinkya Rahane also to Capitals, in 2020.

The biggest challenge for Mumbai Indians will be having adequate purse for the trade. After the last auction, Mumbai had just Rs five lakh left.

Franchises will get an additional Rs 45 crore in their purse for the forthcoming auction. This only means Mumbai need to release player to finish the Pandya trade.

The retention deadline expires at 4pm IST on Sunday.

Pandya led Titans to the title in 2022, their debut season in the IPL, and was the player of the match in the final against Rajasthan Royals. In 2023, Titans made the final for the second time in two seasons, where they came second best to Chennai Super Kings. In both seasons, Pandya's leadership, Titans finished top of the points table in the league stage.

In his two-season stint at Titans, Pandya scored 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65 and strike rate of 133.49. He also took 11 wickets for them with an economy of 8.1. Pandya is currently injured, having suffered an ankle injury during India's recent World Cup campaign.

It was at Mumbai, where Hardik began his IPL career and developed into one of the best allrounders in the game. Bought for INR 10 lakhs as an uncapped player in 2015, Hardik was a part of Mumbai's title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.