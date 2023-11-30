Virat Kohli on indefinite break from ODIs, T20Is: Reports

Virat Kohli has given the BCCI notice that he would not be available for selection in white-ball matches going forward, as per reports. This essentially means he would not be playing in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January or the white-ball leg of India's upcoming tour to South Africa. According to reports, the ace cricketer has decided to concentrate on red-ball cricket as of now and will only play the two Tests in South Africa and not the ODIs and T20Is.

However, it is unclear if India captain Rohit Sharma would be available for the South Africa tour's white-ball leg. Rohit and Kohli have not participated in Twenty20 cricket since the last T20 World Cup in Australia. There have been discussions about whether or not both of them would like to return for a final shot at winning an ICC trophy, with the World Cup scheduled for June of next year. However, given the current situation, it appears doubtful that Rohit and Kohli will play in T20Is going forward.