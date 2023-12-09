Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

WPL auction: Mumbai Indians buy Kerala all-rounder Sajana

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2023 05:00 PM IST Updated: December 09, 2023 06:21 PM IST
Sajana
Sajana had a base price of Rs 10 lakh. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Senior Kerala all-rounder S Sajana was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 lakh in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is from Mananthavadi in Wayanad just like Minnu Mani who became the first Keralite to be picked up in the inaugural WPL auction earlier in the year.

Sajana has captained Kerala and also played for India 'A'. She is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-spinner.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sajana will be hoping to get chances to showcase her skills for the defending champions in the second edition of WPL next year.

Sajana had a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Kerala batter Drishya I V went undold in the first phase of the mini-auction.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.