Abhimanyu Easwaran replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad in Indian Test squad

Reuters
Published: December 23, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran is unikely to get a chance in the two-Test series. File photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty
Johannesburg: Abhimanyu Easwaran has been drafted in as Indian top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the two-Test series in South Africa.

Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second One-Day International against South Africa in Gqeberha. "He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI medical team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Gaikwad, 26, has played six one-dayers and 19 Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his Test debut. Easwaran is captain of the India 'A' squad currently in South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the Test series beginning in Centurion on Tuesday.

