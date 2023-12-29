For all the talent, India don't win anything, says Vaughan

Melbourne: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called India as the most 'underachieving' team in the cricketing world, saying that despite all the talent and resources at their disposal, 'they don't win anything'.

Vaughan's remarks come after India suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 32 runs to South Africa within three days of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The year 2023 also saw India lose the ICC World Cup final, after winning 10 matches in a row, as well as the World Test Championship final. Australia triumphed over Rohit Sharma's men in both the finals.

The loss to South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series also means India’s search for a maiden series win in the Rainbow nation will continue.

In the Fox Sports broadcast during the Australia-Pakistan Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Vaughan began by questioning Mark Waugh, “Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?”

Waugh deflected the question back to Vaughan for answers, to which he replied, “They haven’t won much in recent times. I think they are (an underachieving side). They don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill set.”

“They’ve won in Australia twice (Border-Gavaskar Trophy series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21). Magnificent, but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, in the last few T20 World Cups, been nowhere.”

“You go to South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that...I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don't think they win anything."

“They’re a good team, they have got plenty of talent but with all the talent they have and the resources they have, I just don’t think they win (a lot).”